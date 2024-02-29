Metro Manila Council bans e-bikes on major NCR thoroughfares

THE Metro Manila Council (MMC) has passed a resolution disallowing e-bike (electronic-bikes) from plying along the national roads in the National Capital Region (NCR).

In a press conference on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) chief Romando Artes said among the routes identified where e-bikes are prohibited from traveling were:

* A. Bonifacio Avenue

* Araneta Avenue

* Commonwealth Avenue

* C.P. Garcia Avenue

* Del Pan/Marcos Highway/McArthur Highway

* Elliptical Road

* Epifanio Delos Santos Avenue (Edsa)

* Katipunan Avenue

* Magsaysay Boulevard/ Aurora Boulevard

* Mindanao Avenue

* Ortigas Avenue

* Pres. Quirino Avenue

* Quezon Avenue

* Recto Avenue

* Rizal Avenue

* Roxas Boulevard

* Shaw Boulevard

* Southeast Metro Manila Expressway

* South Luzon Expressway (SLEX)

* Taft Avenue

Artes said more major Metro Manila thoroughfares will be identified by the council as prohibited for e-bikes.

He said violators will be fined P2,500.

The MMC also requires e-bike drivers to have driver’s license or else the e-vehicle will be impounded.

The resolution will take effect after 15 days.

The MMC came up with the resolution with consideration to road safety, noting that the use of e-bikes in major thoroughfares poses risk and danger to the lives of concerned drivers, passengers, and pedestrians. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)