Metro Manila Council bans e-bikes on major NCR thoroughfares

THE Metro Manila Council (MMC) has passed a resolution disallowing e-bike (electronic-bikes) from plying along the national roads in the National Capital Region (NCR).
In a press conference on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) chief Romando Artes said among the routes identified where e-bikes are prohibited from traveling were:
* A. Bonifacio Avenue
* Araneta Avenue
* Commonwealth Avenue
* C.P. Garcia Avenue
* Del Pan/Marcos Highway/McArthur Highway
* Elliptical Road
* Epifanio Delos Santos Avenue (Edsa)
* Katipunan Avenue
* Magsaysay Boulevard/ Aurora Boulevard
* Mindanao Avenue
* Ortigas Avenue
* Pres. Quirino Avenue
* Quezon Avenue
* Recto Avenue
* Rizal Avenue
* Roxas Boulevard
* Shaw Boulevard
* Southeast Metro Manila Expressway
* South Luzon Expressway (SLEX)
* Taft Avenue
Artes said more major Metro Manila thoroughfares will be identified by the council as prohibited for e-bikes.
He said violators will be fined P2,500.
The MMC also requires e-bike drivers to have driver’s license or else the e-vehicle will be impounded.
The resolution will take effect after 15 days.
The MMC came up with the resolution with consideration to road safety, noting that the use of e-bikes in major thoroughfares poses risk and danger to the lives of concerned drivers, passengers, and pedestrians. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)