Metro Manila police hold summit to prevent school violence

The summit also aims to establish a common understanding of recent school-shooting cases in the Philippines, identify vulnerabilities in Metro Manila campuses, and strengthen mechanisms for monitoring, reporting, and assessing violent online content and possible radicalization.

“Hopefully, after this summit, we will be able to finalize a standardized framework. We will present during the summit the best practices that are now being implemented in Tacloban, Banga, Zamboanga, as well as the incidents that we were able to prevent in the NCR,” Abrahano said.

He said authorities were also standardizing response protocols for police and schools in dealing with students exhibiting disturbing behavior, particularly before an actual threat or shooting occurs.

The protocols would cover the initial report of disturbing behavior, as well as the appropriate police and school response once an actual threat or active shooting is reported.

“The most important thing is knowing what to do when information is first received that a child is exhibiting disturbing behavior,” he said in Tagalog.

Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla, who graced the event’s opening ceremony, lauded the NCRPO’s initiative. He expressed hope that other police units would undertake similar efforts to prevent violent incidents in schools.

In his speech, Remulla said parents, teachers, school officials, and students should not blame themselves if a school attack occurs, as none of them would want such an incident to happen.

He called on parents and teachers to step up their monitoring, particularly of the online activities of minors under their care.

Remulla also urged parents, guardians, and teachers to regularly discuss with minors the consequences of their actions.

“This is it. Teachers should know how students are being groomed and recognize the behavioral patterns. Students should also know what grooming patterns look like and understand the consequences of their actions. Parents should learn how to communicate with their children,” he said. / TPM