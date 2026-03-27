Metro Manila subway construction ‘on track’

MANILA – The construction of the Metro Manila Subway Project Phase 1 (MMSP 1) is “on track” to its target completion, said the Department of Transportation (DOTr) on Friday.

DOTr Undersecretary Timothy John Batan said the agency is targeting to mount a demo run by the first quarter of 2028, with full passenger operations already expected in 2031.

“With our subway, we are looking at five tranches (of Japanese loans). Of course, based on our latest program, we are on track,” he said in an interview after the signing of the 4th tranche of Japanese loan for MMSP 1 at the Department of Foreign Affairs.

“If you heard, 10 tunnel boring machines are running right now on a daily basis. Almost all of our contracts have been awarded and activities in all of our construction sites for the subway have been on full blast. So we are just waiting for the fifth one,” he added.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro and Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Endo Kazuya signed and exchanged notes for the fourth tranche loan for MMSP 1, amounting to 220 billion Japanese yen or approximately PHP84.81 billion.

The MMSP 1 covers the physical integration with the North-South Commuter Railway (NCSR) System, particularly the FTI to Bicutan segment; construction of a depot and 17 stations, and the procurement of 30 train sets.

Once completed, the project will establish a 27.5 kilometer subway line from Valenzuela to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3. (PNA)