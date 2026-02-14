Metro subway’s right-of-way on track for 100% completion by June

MANILA – The right-of-way (ROW) acquisition for the Metro Manila Subway Project (MMSP) is on track to be completed in June, while construction and pre-construction of several stations are already underway.

During the groundbreaking ceremony of the Shaw Boulevard Station on Friday, Acting Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez said the entire ROW acquisition for the MMSP is already at 90.92 percent, while the pre-construction of the Shaw Boulevard Station is almost 100 percent.

“Tuloy-tuloy na ang konstruksyon ng mga istasyon ng subway sa Pasig. Malaking tulong ito sa mga komyuter lalo na sa mga nagtatrabaho sa Ortigas business district. Mas mapapadali at mabilis na ang kanilang biyahe (The construction of subway stations in Pasig continues. This would be a big help to commuters, especially those working in the Ortigas business district. Their commutes will be easier and faster),” Lopez said.

The MMSP Pasig segment under Contract Package (CP) 104 is a civil work, with build only contract for the Ortigas Avenue and Shaw Boulevard underground stations and tunnels.

CP 104 was awarded to Tokyu-Tobishima-Megawide Joint Venture (TTMJV) and has a total route length of 3.397 kilometers that will connect Quezon City, Pasig City and Taguig City.

The MMSP’s Ortigas Avenue Station is located along Meralco Avenue — at the corner of Ortigas Avenue and Julia Vargas Avenue — while the Shaw Boulevard Station is located beside Estancia Mall along Meralco Avenue, corner Shaw Boulevard.

The MMSP is scheduled to be completed by 2032.

During the groundbreaking ceremony, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. highlighted the MMSP as a “sustainable and long-term” solution to traffic congestion in Metro Manila.

He said that the project’s implementation is on schedule and is moving “even more quickly” than the original timetable. (PNA)