MGB urges LGUs to fully use geohazard maps, act on risk data

MANILA – The Department of Environment and Natural Resources’ (DENR) Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) on Thursday urged local governments to maximize the use of its geohazard maps in their planning and disaster risk reduction efforts.

In a Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon interview, MGB Assistant Secretary Karlo Queano said the bureau is mandated to provide information on rain-induced landslides, including flooding.

“Ang Mines and Geosciences ang nagpo-produce ng mga geohazard maps, so ito ay makakatulong sa ating land use plan (The Mines and Geosciences produce geohazard maps, so this will help in our land use plan),” he said

“Kung maaari sa isang lugar kung ito po ay mabahain, maaari po tayo mag-conduct ng mga programa in terms of mitigation as well as adaptation. Kung maaari po sa isang lugar na mabahain, kung alam po natin kung gaano kataas ang pagbaha, ito po ay makakatulong sa pag-design ng ating imprastraktura (In an area that is prone to flooding, we can conduct programs in terms of mitigation as well as adaptation. In a flood-prone area, if we know how high the floodwaters rise, this will help in designing our infrastructure),” he added.

The MGB geohazard maps are detailed scientific tools that identify communities susceptible to rain-induced landslides, floods and storm surges, and are designed to guide disaster preparedness, evacuation planning and urban zoning.

Queano said the bureau’s maps are grounded in nationwide field geological assessments that identify rain-induced landslides, flooding pathways, coastal hazards and subsidence risks.

He said the mapping work began in 2008 and is validated at the barangay level by geologists who conduct site inspections.

Queano stressed that the maps are not static documents and are regularly updated.

“Now, as regularly as possible po ay ina-update natin yung mga mapa. Alam po natin na through the years maaaring magbago ang kondisyon ng isang lugar dahil sa mga natural factors as well as mga intervention na ginagawa ng mga ating kababayan (Now, as regularly as possible, we update the maps. We know that over the years, the condition of a place can change due to natural factors as well as interventions made by our fellow citizens),” he said.

He emphasized that geohazard data should directly guide land-use planning and infrastructure design, particularly in high-risk areas, adding that risk information should inform both mitigation and adaptation strategies.

He also cited planning applications, such as those involving adjustments to building design in flood-prone zones.

Meanwhile, Queano noted that LGUs are required to integrate geohazard maps into their land-use plans, in coordination with national agencies and disaster authorities.

“So as a science, we provide the science and in terms of the implementation, yan ay through the help po ng DILG at iba pa pong sangay ng gobyerno (that is, through the help of the Department of the Interior and Local Government and other government agencies),” he said.

He added that hazard assessments are shared through the national disaster risk reduction system to identify communities at risk during typhoons and earthquakes.

With extreme weather events becoming more frequent, he said planning must assume worst-case scenarios, particularly for rainfall, flooding and sea level rise.

He also warned that long-term infrastructure, such as seawalls, must be designed with future conditions in mind.

“Kaya nga po kailangan sa mga disenyo, meron din tayong mga projection (That is why in our designs, we have to have projections) and geo-hazard maps can provide the first information,” he said.

Queano also warned residents living in high-risk areas to consider relocating or coordinate with their LGUs for proper assistance.

“Sa ating mga kababayan, in this time of climate change, kailangan po tayo mas maging resilient at seryosohin po natin ang binibigyan na impormasyon ng ating mga sangay ng gobyerno (to our fellow citizens, in this time of climate change, we need to be more resilient and take seriously the information provided by our government agencies),” he said. (PNA)