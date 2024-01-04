MIC inaugural meeting tackles fund capitalization, vital sectors to tap

THE Maharlika Investment Corporation (MIC), the governing body of the controversial Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF), held on Wednesday, January 3, 2023, its inaugural board meeting.

In a statement, the Department of Finance (DOF) said the MIC nominated chairpersons for Board Committees, created additional Committees, and tackled other administrative matters during their first meeting.

They also discussed the fund capitalization and potential sectors to tap to achieve multigenerational commercial, economic, and social development value creation.

Present during the meeting were DOF Secretary Benjamin Diokno, who serves as the MIC chairperson in an ex-officio capacity; Presidential appointee MIC President and chief executive officer (PCEO) Rafael Consing Jr.; and directors Vicky Castillo Tan, Andrew Jerome Gan, German Lichauco II, and Roman Felipe Reyes.

The board also includes Land Bank of the Philippines (Landbank) PCEO Ma. Lynette V. Ortiz and Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) PCEO Michael O. de Jesus.

Also present during the meeting was the Fund’s Advisory Body, which is composed of the secretary of the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) represented by Undersecretary Leo Angelo M. Larcia and Bureau of the Treasury (BTR) Treasurer Sharon P. Almanza.

The MIC, created under Republic Act (RA) 11954 also known as MIF law, serves as the primary vehicle for mobilizing and utilizing the MIF for investments in transactions aimed at generating optimal returns on investments (ROIs).

The MIF is “designed to drive economic development” and widen the government’s fiscal space and ease pressure in financing public infrastructure projects.

It is also aimed to encourage foreign investors to invest in the Philippines.

The seed capital of the MIF will be sourced from the Landbank of the Philippines (P50 billion), Development Bank of the Philippines (25 billion) and the National Government (P50 billion).

The contribution from the National Government will come from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas' total declared dividends, National Government's share from the income of Pagcor, properties, real and personal identified by the DOF-Privatization and Management Office, and other sources such as royalties and/or special assessments. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)