Michael Yang’s brother arrested in NAIA

THE brother of former economic adviser of President Rodrigo Duterte, Michael Yang, has been arrested upon his arrival at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 from Cagayan de Oro.



The Bureau of Immigration (BI) Fugitive Search Unit and Intelligence Division, together with the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC), nabbed Yang Jianxin, also known as Tony Yang, on Thursday, September 19, 2024.

Yang, who also uses the alias Antonio Lim, was arrested over a deportation case for “undesirability and misrepresentation” before the BI.

BI officer-in-charge Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado said Yang would face deportation and blacklisting if found guilty.

He said deportation will only commence upon the resolution of all pending cases in the Philippines.

The PAOCC accused Yang of misrepresenting himself as a Filipino and falsifying information in the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) certification of Phil Sanjia Corporation, which he owns.

It also said Filipino employees of Yang’s firm filed complaints for his non-remittance of their Social Security System, Pag-Ibig, and PhilHealth contributions.

The Yangs were being linked to the illegal Pogo operations in the country.

The arrested persons were earlier invited to a House hearing in relation to his alleged involvement in Pogo at the Alwana compound in Cagayan de Oro. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)