Michelle Dee enters Miss Universe 2023 Top 20

The Philippines' Michelle Marquez Dee entered the Top 20 of the 72nd Miss Universe coronation in El Salvador on Sunday, November 19, 2023.

Dee, the daughter of Miss International 1979 Melanie Marquez, surpassed 86 other candidates in the pageant.

Also in the Top 20 are Nicaragua, Spain, Puerto Rico, Namibia, Venezuela, India, Thailand, Chile, Jamaica, USA, Nepal and Peru.

Competing for the crown are also Cameroon, Colombia, Pakistan, Australia, Portugal, South Africa and El Salvador.

The queen crowned as Miss Universe 2023 will succeed the Filipino-American reigning Miss Universe, R'Bonney Gabriel. (SunStar Philippines)