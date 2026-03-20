Middle class also needs targeted aid amid price surge – Aquino

MANILA – The middle class, including minimum wage earners and small business owners who fall outside traditional government aid programs, needs targeted assistance as rising global oil prices begin to impact the domestic economy, a senator said Friday.

Senator Bam Aquino said many Filipinos who are above the poverty threshold remain vulnerable to price shocks but are often excluded from government support.

“Iyong mga middle class na sabihin na nating minimum wage earners or may small businesses. They’re above the poverty line and therefore hindi nila nakukuha iyong mga ayuda pero nasa delikadong sitwasyon sila (Those in the middle class, such as minimum wage earners or those with small businesses, are above the poverty line and therefore do not receive aid, but they are in a vulnerable situation),” Aquino said in a television interview.

He underscored the need for government to move quickly and deliver more precise interventions to cushion the impact of rising prices.

“We will see the shocks eventually sa palengke, sa grocery, sa gasoline station, sa sari-sari store. Ito yung masakit talaga. Kailangan iyong gobyerno, mabilis gumalaw. Kung may mga ayuda na pwedeng targeted, mabigay kaagad. Kung may support for industries, mabigay kaagad. Huwag general, dapat specific (in markets, groceries, gasoline stations, and sari-sari stores. This is what really hurts. The government needs to act fast. If there is targeted aid that can be given, it should be provided immediately. If there is support for industries, it should be delivered right away. It should not be general, it must be specific),” he added.

Aquino said government should maximize available data and information systems to ensure that assistance reaches those most in need, particularly sectors that are not traditionally covered by social protection programs.

“We need to be very targeted sa tulong na ito (in this assistance). And we need to act fast,” he said.

He added that extending support to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and transport workers is also crucial to sustaining economic activity.

“We need to support our MSMEs. We need to support our transport workers. Napakalaking pondo ang nakalaan sa ayuda. Maybe this is the time na gamitin natin siya. Targeted na paggamit ng ayuda para masigurado natin, yung ekonomiya natin hindi magre-recession (A large amount of funds has been allocated for aid. Maybe this is the time to use it. Targeted use of aid will ensure that our economy does not fall into recession),” Aquino said.

“We have to keep our businesses open. We have to support our transport driver kasi kung masyado nang mahal para lumabas, ba't ako lalabas (because if it becomes too expensive to go out, why would I go out),” he added.

Aquino said assistance may include fuel subsidies, direct financial aid, and stronger supply chain linkages, including increased procurement from MSMEs, to help cushion the impact of rising prices on both households and businesses.

Meanwhile, Senator Risa Hontiveros said she asked the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) to clarify how the PHP30-billion AICS (Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations) fund can cover more public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers, including those outside the “poorest of the poor.”

“Sumulat tayo sa DBM para matiyak ang agarang pag-abot ng tulong (We wrote to the DBM to ensure immediate aid),” she said.

Hontiveros cited over PHP1,000 daily losses among drivers due to high fuel costs and flagged the lack of aid channel for transport cooperatives.

“Kailangan natin sila suportahan (We need to support them),” she added.

Hontiveros also backed a proposed PHP52.8-billion subsidy package, but warned of possible transport disruption without clear aid rollout. (PNA)