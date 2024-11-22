Migrante presses Marcos admin: Give clemency to Mary Jane

AS THE country awaits the homecoming of Mary Jane Veloso from Indonesia, Migrante International is pressing President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. to grant clemency to the overseas Filipino worker (OFW) upon her return.

In a statement, Migrante said is is hoping that the reunion with her family will be complete by having her freed from her jail term.

"We call on the Marcos Jr. Administration to grant Mary Jane immediate clemency upon her return home to the Philippines under humanitarian grounds and as a victim of human trafficking," said Migrante.

"It is our hope that Mary Jane will soon safely reunite with her entire family," it added.

Migrante issued the call as Veloso is set to come home after the Indonesian government allowed her to serve her sentence in the Philippines.

Marcos has already said that "everything is on the table" when it comes to granting her clemency upon returning to the Philippines.

The group said the forthcoming return of Veloso is welcome news, as it has been their call for more than a decade. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)