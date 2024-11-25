Military lawyer found dead inside camp

A LAWYER from the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Judge Advocate General’s Service (Jags) was found dead inside his quarters at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City, AFP spokesperson Colonel Francel Margareth Padilla said.

In a message to reporters on Sunday, November 24, 2024, Padilla said the lifeless body of Colonel Rolando Escalona Jr. was discovered in the early hours of Friday, November 22.

She said the AFP is coordinating with the Philippine National Police (PNP) to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family of Colonel Escalona during this difficult time. The AFP is committed to ensuring a complete and impartial investigation to shed light on this matter,” said Padilla.

Escalona’s nomination was approved by the Commission on Appointments in March 2021.

In a press conference on Monday, November 25, 2024, PNP spokesperson Brigadier General Jean Fajardo said Escalona’s body bore a gunshot wound.

She said the bullet and the firearms found in the scene matched although it is yet to establish if Escalona owns the gun.

Fajardo refused to provide further information in respect to the request of the bereaved family as well as of the AFP until the investigation is completed. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)