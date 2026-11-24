MANILA – The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) announced Monday that all lanes of Mindanao Avenue Extension will be opened to motorists by early 2027.



In an interview during the inspection of the PHP85-million project, Public Works Secretary Banoy Lopez said some lanes will be opened as early as December to help alleviate the anticipated heavy traffic in Caloocan, Valenzuela, and Quezon City during the Christmas season.



“We can do it before Christmas. The entire eight lanes, our target is to finish them first quarter of 2027,” Lopez said.

He said opening the highway will be beneficial to the public, as it is also located near the Metro Manila Subway project.



“If we are talking about connection, mobility, accessibility, we need to open this road,” Lopez said.



The Mindanao Avenue Extension is a 3.20-kilometer highway connecting Quezon City, Valenzuela City and Caloocan City.



The inspection was conducted to address bottlenecks, as its completion has been delayed for years due to persistent right-of-way (ROW) issues.



Earlier, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. directed the Department to complete the road project, which had been stalled for nearly 50 years, so that it may finally serve motorists and commuters. (PNA)