Mindanao earthquake death toll climbs to 37

FATALITIES brought about by the powerful magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck Mindanao region have increased to 37, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said Tuesday, June 9, 2026.

As of 6 a.m., OCD deputy spokesperson Diego Mariano said four fatalities were recorded in region 11 while 33 in Region 12 particularly Sarangani (18), General Santos City (12) and South Cotabato (3).

General Santos City was placed under a State of Calamity following the massive effects of the earthquake which brought some structures and vital installations down and damaged bridges and roads.

In a statement, Energy Secretary Sharon Garin said electricity in areas affected by the strong quake are almost fully restored.

“As of last update, 2 power plants have been fixed, transmission is partially restored, 4 private distribution utilities and 7 electric cooperatives are back online,” she said.

“We are working hard and fast to bring back electricity and we ask for patience and understanding. First, we assess and then we restore when it is safe,” she added.

The earthquake occurred at 7:37 a.m. on Monday and was located about 32 kilometers south-southwest of Maasim, Sarangani, at a depth of 33 kilometers, sending strong tremors across large parts of Mindanao and prompting authorities to assess possible damage in affected areas. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)