Mindanao earthquake death toll climbs to 8

THE death toll following a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit Mindanao on Monday, June 8, 2026, has increased to eight, the Office of the Civil Defense (OCD) said.

OCD deputy spokesperson Diego Mariano said three fatalities were recorded in Davao Occidental, three in General Santos City and two in South Cotabato.

“For damaged [infrastructures], buildings, we don’t have the figures yet,” he said in a message to reporters.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported that the earthquake occurred at 7:37 a.m. and was located about 32 kilometers south-southwest of Maasim, Sarangani, at a depth of 33 kilometers, sending strong tremors across large parts of Mindanao and prompting authorities to assess possible damage in affected areas.

Several videos surfaced online showing massive damage on major and vital structures, roads, and bridges in the affected areas, particularly Regions 9, 11, 12 and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Phivolcs said over 138 aftershocks ranging from 1.3 to 6.7 magnitude have been recorded following one of the strongest earthquakes to hit the southern Philippines in recent years.

The agency also recorded tsunami waves of up to 1.4 meters, particularly in the coastal areas of Sarangani, Sultan Kudarat, Davao Oriental, Zamboanga City, and Surigao del Sur.

The Coast Guard District Southeastern Mindanao (CGDSEM) ordered the suspension of operation of all fishing boats, passenger vessels, and commercial watercraft, as a precautionary measure.

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos has ordered concerned government agencies to immediately act and respond to the needs of the affected families.

Marcos said the OCD and the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) are coordinating disaster response efforts and monitoring the situation across all affected areas, while the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has been directed to pre-position relief goods and ensure that evacuation centers are ready and operational.

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has immediately deployed teams to assess damage to roads, bridges, and critical infrastructure, and to clear routes needed for rescue and relief operations.

Marcos assured that the national government is mobilizing all necessary resources, ensuring the affected families that Mindanao will not be left behind.

The President has ordered the temporary suspension of classes in the affected areas.

Social media posts showed students moving to safety during flag-raising ceremonies on their supposed return to school following summer break.

The Department of Energy, for its part, is working to ensure the uninterrupted supply of electricity and petroleum products in areas affected by the jolt.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) is in charge of ensuring the safety and security of residents.

In a statement, PNP chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. placed PNP personnel across Mindanao on heightened alert to assist in evacuation efforts, secure critical infrastructure, and support relief operations.

The police personnel are ensuring that roads and access routes are clear for rescue teams and that evacuation centers are safe and orderly for displaced residents, particularly in coastal communities under the tsunami warning.

“The PNP urges all residents to follow evacuation instructions, move to higher ground, and prioritize personal safety. All units are monitoring the situation in real time and are ready to provide immediate assistance wherever needed,” said Nartatez.

The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) also assured the availability of quick response funds (QRFs) to enable concerned government agencies to support disaster response efforts in Mindanao.

“The Department of Budget and Management continues to closely coordinate with the concerned agencies and stands ready to process any request for QRF replenishment that may be submitted to ensure the uninterrupted delivery of assistance to affected communities,” it said.

In a press briefing, Palace Press officer Undersecretary Claire Castro assured the sufficiency of government funds for disaster relief and response. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)