Mindanao quake damage tops P1B as death toll rises to 61

INFRASTRUCTURE damage caused by the powerful magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck off Maasim, Sarangani has surpassed the P1-billion mark, highlighting the scale of destruction left by one of the strongest earthquakes to hit Mindanao in recent years.

In its latest situational report issued as of 6 a.m. Sunday, June 14, 2026, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said damage to infrastructure has reached P1 billion, with 725 infrastructure facilities affected across the quake-hit areas.

Authorities also recorded 54,000 damaged houses, including 9,900 homes that were destroyed and 44,100 that sustained partial damage.

The disaster has also claimed dozens of lives and left hundreds injured.

According to the NDRRMC, the death toll has climbed to 61, including 54 fatalities in Soccsksargen and seven in Davao Region.

Meanwhile, 1,403 people were injured, the majority of whom were reported in Soccsksargen. Authorities are also searching for 40 missing persons, with 22 cases reported in Davao Region and 18 in Soccsksargen.

The agency said the earthquake affected an estimated 173,000 families or about 724,000 individuals across the affected regions.

It said 34 evacuation centers are currently operating and sheltering about 2,000 families or 10,000 individuals who were forced to flee their homes due to safety concerns and extensive structural damage.

The widespread destruction has prompted local government units to place 13 cities and municipalities under a state of calamity, enabling faster access to emergency funds and resources for relief and recovery operations.

Despite ongoing response efforts, authorities acknowledged that rehabilitation will require significant resources, particularly for the repair and reconstruction of damaged roads, bridges, public buildings, schools and other critical facilities.

The NDRRMC reported that government agencies and local government units have so far provided P67.6 million worth of assistance to affected families, including food packs, emergency shelter materials and other relief supplies.

Emergency responders continue conducting damage assessments, clearing operations and search-and-rescue missions in the hardest-hit communities as aftershocks persist in several parts of Mindanao.

Officials said the latest figures remain subject to validation as assessment teams reach isolated areas and verify reports from local disaster management offices. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)