Mindanao quake death toll climbs to 45

THE number of deaths brought about by the powerful earthquake in Mindanao has increased to 45, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDDRMC) said Wednesday, June 10, 2026.

In a situational report, the NDRRMC said 12 fatalities were recorded in Davao Region, while 33 was reported in Soccsksargen.

It said 486 individuals were injured in the two regions, while 17 are still missing.

The disaster bureau said a total of 33,596 families or 149,372 individuals in 184 barangays in Zamboanga Peninsula, Davao, Soccsksargen, and Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) were affected by the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck about 32 kilometers south-southwest of Maasim, Sarangani on Monday, June 8, 2026.

It said 8,813 families or 32,464 individuals are inside 57 evacuation centers across the affected parts of Mindanao.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has already provided over P4.8 million worth of assistance to the affected regions, particularly in Zamboanga Peninsula, Davao, and Soccsksargen.

Based on the initial assessment conducted by various government agencies, including the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), the NDRRMC said P15 million worth of damage was incurred by the infrastructure sector in the affected regions.

The NDRRMC also recorded a total of 2,994 affected houses -- 495 destroyed and 2,499 damaged.

It said 10 landslide incidents were recorded in Davao (6) and Soccsksargen (4).

The disaster bureau said classes in 210 schools have been suspended following the earthquake and as structural assessment of school buildings are still ongoing to ensure the safety of the learners and teachers. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)