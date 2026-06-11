Mindanao quake death toll climbs to 47; 31 still missing

THE Office of Civil Defense (OCD) reported that the death toll from the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck off the coast of Sarangani province has risen to 47 as of 6 a.m. on Thursday, June 11, 2026.

According to Asec. Bernardo Rafaelito Alejandro IV, Civil Defense Deputy Administrator for Administration, 688 individuals have been injured while 31 remain missing, with the missing persons reported in Region 11 and Region 12.

The earthquake also damaged 12,641 houses, including 2,289 that were totally destroyed and 10,332 that sustained partial damage.

The OCD said infrastructure damage in Regions 11 and 12 has reached an estimated P666.5 million.

Eight roads and two bridges remain impassable as clearing and assessment operations continue.

Classes also remain suspended in more than 200 cities and municipalities affected by the disaster.

Meanwhile, authorities have distributed at least P26.3 million worth of food and non-food assistance, while 3,393 personnel remain deployed for ongoing search, rescue, and retrieval operations.

The earthquake occurred on the morning of June 8. It was located about 32 kilometers south-southwest of Maasim, Sarangani, at a depth of 33 kilometers, sending strong tremors across large parts of Mindanao and prompting authorities to assess possible damage in affected areas. (CLC)