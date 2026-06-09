Mindanao quake death toll rises to 38

THE Office of Civil Defense (OCD) reported that the death toll from the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck Mindanao has risen to 38 as of 3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9, 2026.

According to Asec. Bernardo Rafaelito Alejandro IV, Civil Defense Deputy Administrator, the latest fatality was recorded in General Santos City, bringing the total number of deaths to 38.

Authorities also reported 478 injured individuals and four missing persons, while search, rescue, and retrieval operations continue in affected areas.

The OCD added that infrastructure damage has reached P562.8 million across Region 11 and Region 12.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) recorded 1,209 aftershocks as of the same period.