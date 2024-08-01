Mindanao schools get new furniture from Tetra Pak, Del Monte Foundation

Since the launch of the Cartons for Communities initiative last year, the partnership between Tetra Pak and the Del Monte Foundation has successfully provided 115 desks, 460 chairs, and boards that can be used as walls, floorings, and roofs made with recycled used beverage cartons (UBCs) to the schools.

Catherine Chua, sustainability manager for the Philippines, Tetra Pak, commented, “Sorting UBCs responsibly is crucial for the recycling process. The Cartons for Communities initiative showcases how recycling and circular economy principles can drive positive change. This collaboration with the Del Monte Foundation, school partners and condominium underscores the necessity of collective action for achieving sustainable and impactful change. Through this program, we not only promote recycling but also demonstrate how environmental initiatives can directly benefit communities.”

The Cartons for Communities program aims to support community initiatives like in Mindanao and improve the learning quality at these Mindanao schools. Students also learn about sustainability by experiencing the benefits of recycled UBCs and fostering an appreciation for sustainable practices. A study by the Philippine Institute for Development Studies (PIDS) highlighted several needs to improve school infrastructure across the country, with Mindanao being one of the focus locations.

In 2023, the Cartons for Communities initiative successfully collected 618,000 UBCs, with an ambitious target of collecting 5.5 million UBCs in 2024. The beneficiary schools spread across Cagayan De Oro and Bukidnon in Mindanao, including Bugo Central School, Puerto Elementary School, San Miguel Elementary School, Camp 14 Elementary School, Sta. Fe Elementary School, and Suntingon Elementary School.

David Tan, sales director at Tetra Pak Philippines, said: "At Tetra Pak, we are committed to meeting consumer demands while enabling communities and the planet to thrive. This initiative not only addresses immediate needs but also fosters a culture of recycling and sustainability. By collaborating with our customers and partners, we are able to provide innovative packaging solutions that help improve customers’ sustainability profile and benefit both the environment and the local communities. The positive feedback we’ve received from our customers underscores the value of this program and reaffirms our dedication to protecting food, people, and the planet.”

Iggy Sison, chief corporate officer and Sustainability GrouphHead of Del Monte Pacific Ltd. and vice president and treasurer of Del Monte Foundation Inc., added: "Our partnership with Tetra Pak has been instrumental in creating meaningful impacts within our communities in the Philippines. The refurbishments of furniture in the schools have significantly improved the learning environments for students in Mindanao. Del Monte Foundation is committed to fostering sustainable practices and enhancing the lives of those in our community. Environmental sustainability is a shared responsibility, and this partnership aligns perfectly with our mission. Through the program, we aim to drive awareness, educate the public, and promote a recycling value chain that will preserve our natural resources for generations to come."

“The success of the Cartons for Communities initiative highlights the substantial benefits of recycling efforts in local communities. As Tetra Pak continues to work with stakeholders, including local government units collection partners and recycling companies, we remain dedicated to developing initiatives and campaigns that provide tangible value to communities across the Philippines. Our commitment to recycling initiatives not only fosters environmental sustainability but also enhances the quality of life for those in the communities we serve,” he added.

Tetra Pak’s efforts extend beyond recycling with initiatives like the Sorters Support Program. This program, in collaboration with local government units in Region 4A (Calabarzon) and Baguio, as well as collection partners across NCR, aims to encourage recycling and sorting of UBCs at the grassroots level.

The program offers incentives to sorters, enabling them better access to basic necessities such as rice, food items and personal care products through incentive schemes in the program.

For more information and updates on our sustainability efforts, please visit https://www.tetrapak.com/en-ph/sustainability/focus-areas/circularity-and-recycling. (PR)