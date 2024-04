THERE will be a minimal price decrease on fuel products on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.

In their respective advisories, Pilipinas Shell, Seaoil, Cleanfuel, PetroGazz and Jetti said there will be a P.45 per liter rollback on the price of diesel, P.25 per liter on gasoline and P.90 per liter on kerosene.

Cleanfuel will implement the price decrease at 12:01 a.m. while Pilipinas Shell, Seaoil, PetroGazz and Jetti will have it implemented at 6 a.m. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)