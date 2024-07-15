Minimal oil price cut for July 16, 2024

OIL firms will again implement a minimal price rollback on fuel by Tuesday, July 16, 2024, after a month of weekly increases.

In their respective advisories, Pilipinas Shell, Caltex, PetroGazz, Cleanfuel and Seaoil said there will be a P.60 per liter price decrease for gasoline, P.95 per liter for diesel and P1.15 per liter for kerosene.

All the firms will implement the price adjustment at 6 a.m. of July 16 except for Cleanfuel, which will implement the price cut at 12:01 a.m. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)