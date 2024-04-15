Minimal oil price hike on April 16

PRICES of fuel products continue to increase as firms announced another minimal price hike, which will take effect on Tuesday, April 16, 2024.

In their respective advisories, Pilipinas Shell, Cleanfuel and Seaoil said there will be a P.95 per liter price increase for diesel, P.40 per liter for gasoline and P.85 per liter on kerosene.

These companies will implement the price adjustment at 6 a.m. Tuesday, except for Cleanfuel, which will implement the hike at 4:01 p.m.

Last week, Department of Energy-Oil Industry Management Bureau Director Rino Abad said the continuous increase of oil prices may be expected in the coming months considering the higher demand from China, India and the United States, which were the top three oil consumers. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)