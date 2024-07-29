Manila

Minimal oil price rollback for July 30

THERE will be another minimal fuel price rollback starting Tuesday, July 30, 2024.

In their respective advisories, Pilipinas Shell, Seaoil, Caltex and Cleanfuel said there will be a P.75 per liter price decrease on gasoline, P.85 per liter on diesel, and P.80 per liter on kerosene.

Cleanfuel will implement the price adjustment by 12:01 a.m., while the three other companies will have it effective starting 6 a.m.

The price of diesel and kerosene has been going down over the past three weeks. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)

