Minimal price increase on oil products on July 2

THERE will be a minimal price increase on petroleum products by Tuesday, July 2, 2024.

In their respective advisories, Pilipinas Shell, Seoil, PetroGazz, Caltex and Cleafuel said there will be a P.65 per liter price increase for diesel, P.95 per liter on gasoline and P.35 per liter on kerosene.

The firms will implement the price adjustment by 6 a.m. of July 2, except for Cleanfuel, which will change the pump prices by 4:01 p.m.

Last week, oil companies implemented a major price increase in which P1.40 per liter price was implemented for gasoline, P1.75 per liter on diesel and P1.05 per liter on kerosene. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)