Minimal price rollback for diesel, kerosene

OIL firms will be implementing a minimal price reduction on diesel and kerosone while there will be a small increase on the cost of gasoline.

In their respective advisories, Pilipinas Shell, Cleanfuel, Seaoil, PetroGazz, Jetti and Caltex said there will be an additional P.55 per liter of gasoline, while the price of diesel and kerosene will go down by P.55 per liter.

Caltex and Cleanfuel will implement the price adjustment by 12:01 a.m. of Tuesday, October 17, while Pilipinas Shell, Jetti, Petrogazz and Seaoil will have it effective at 6 a.m. (SunStar Philippines)