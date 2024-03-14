Minimum wage hike for kasambahays in Central Luzon approved

THE Central Luzon (Region 3) wage board has approved the P1,000 to P1,500 salary increases for domestic workers or kasambahays in the region.

The wage board approved on March 4, 2024 Wage Order RB3-DW-04, increasing the monthly minimum wage rate of kasambahays by P1,000 in chartered cities and first-class municipalities and P1,500 in other municipalities.

This means that kasambahays in Central Luzon should get P6,000 minimum wage rate.

The order will take effect starting April 1, 2024.

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) said the wage increase is expected to benefit a total of 126,762 domestic workers in which approximately nine percent or 11,595 of whom are on live-in arrangement.

“The increase considered the results of the survey conducted and public hearing held, as well as the needs of domestic workers and their families, the employer’s capacity to pay, and the existing socio-economic conditions in the region. The Board, comprised of representatives from the government, management, and labor sectors, conducted the regional public hearing on 25 February 2024, in San Fernando City, Pampanga,” DOLE said. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)