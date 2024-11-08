Mining in Eastern Samar urged to halt on 'Yolanda' anniversary

ELEVEN years after the devastation caused by Super Typhoon Yolanda, Borongan Bishop Crispin Varquez is renewing calls for the faithful to care for and protect the environment.

In his message for the 11th anniversary of "Yolanda" on Friday, November 8, 2024, Varquez said everyone is encouraged to care for Mother Earth, starting with putting an end to mining operations in Eastern Samar.

"As we commemorate this anniversary, I challenge each of you to deepen your commitment to caring for our environment. The beauty of our islands is a gift from God, and it is our duty to protect it," said Varquez.

"I urge our leaders to reconsider and stop the mining operations in the Islands of Homonhon and Manicani, which threaten our natural resources and the livelihoods of our people. Together, let us advocate for a sustainable future that honors our God-given land," he added.

Aside from renewing the call for environmental care, the prelate said the occasion should serve as a reminder of the spirit of bayanihan that was showcased in 2013.

He said this is because the moment is not just a remembrance of the challenges faced but a celebration of the resilience and unity of the people.

"In the aftermath of devastation, we witnessed the remarkable power of hope and love. Countless hands reached out to support one another, and together we rebuilt lives and restored our beloved community," said the bishop.

"I am profoundly grateful for the blessings of healing and renewal that have emerged from our shared struggles, and I encourage each of you to give thanks for the strength we have found in one another," added Varquez.

Super Typhoon Yolanda was one of the most powerful and deadliest typhoons in history, causing P95.48 billion in damages and killing over 6,300 people.

The typhoon made its first landfall in the Philippines in Guiuan, Eastern Samar on November 8, 2013. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)