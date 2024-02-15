Minor suspects in doctor’s shooting surrender

TWO suspects in the frustrated murder and robbery of a young doctor in Bulan, Maguindanao have surrendered to the police, Bangsamoro regional police office chief Brigadier General Allan Nobleza said Thursday, February 15, 2024.

Nobleza said Pandag, Maguindanao del Sur Mayor Mohajeran Balayman facilitated the surrender of the two suspects aged 16 and 18, both high school students, together with their parents.

He said they also have identified the 16-year-old gunman.

The suspects will be charged with attempted robbery and frustrated murder.

“The motive is robbery,” said Nobleza.

“From Datu Paglas, she was tailed by this three suspects riding on a motorcycle, then nasundan siya, nakita nitong mga suspects na kasi yung sasakyan ni Doctora Barroquillo hindi naman tinted, nakita, she is vulnerable… noong hindi siya huminto, pinagbabaril siya,” he added.

Dr. Sharmaine Ceballos Barroquillo, 27, was fired upon by the suspects while traveling along a highway in Paglas, Maguindanao del Sur on the evening of February 3.

Despite sustaining gunshot wounds on her lower back and arms, she was able to bring herself to the nearest hospital but hit a tricycle with three persons while on her way. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)