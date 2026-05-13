Minority senators seek Bato Dela Rosa’s voluntary surrender

FIVE senators from the minority bloc have filed a resolution urging embattled Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa to voluntarily surrender in relation to the arrest warrant issued against him by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Senators Francis Pangilinan, Vicente Sotto III, Panfilo Lacson, Risa Hontiveros, and Bam Aquino filed Proposed Senate Resolution 395 dated May 12, 2026, urging Dela Rosa to adhere to the arrest warrant in respect to judicial and prosecutorial processes.

The resolution cited the voluntary surrender and judicial submission of late former senator Juan Ponce Enrile, the resort to legal remedies and court proceedings by former senator and now Congresswoman Leila de Lima, and the judicial recourse undertaken by former senator Antonio Trillanes IV.

“Adherence to lawful processes and voluntary submission to judicial authority strengthen democratic institutions, reinforce constitutional accountability, and uphold the principle that no public official is above the law,” the resolution read.

It affirmed the Senate’s commitment to the Constitution, the rule of law, and the principle that accountability applies equally to all public officials regardless of rank or position.

The resolution reiterates that the Senate possesses no constitutional or statutory authority to provide "protective custody" or sanctuary from lawful arrest, surrender, or judicial processes.

After around six months of absence from the Senate, Dela Rosa showed up on Monday, May 11, just in time for a coup that ousted Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III.

Sotto was replaced by Senator Alan Peter Cayetano.

A commotion ensued upon Dela Rosa’s arrival in the Senate as National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) personnel allegedly prevented him from going inside the hall, resulting in a staircase chase.

Trillanes also appeared in the Senate with a supposed ICC warrant, which nobody was aware of yet as of that time.

Amid the confusion, senators agreed to put Dela Rosa under the chamber’s protective custody until he is able to get all and exhaust all legal remedies to protect himself and until this institution is able to do just the same.

The chamber also agreed to hold the NBI agents in contempt and keep them under its custody until the matter is resolved.

Dela Rosa’s legal counsel sought the intervention of the Supreme Court (SC) for the issuance of a temporary restraining order against the lawmaker’s arrest.

Cayetano said while he respects the resolution of the minority senators, he maintained that Dela Rosa should be given the opportunity to exhaust all legal remedies.

He maintained that the arrest warrant should be issued by a local court.

“This is a good test case. This is not a matter of whether he is guilty or not. In fact, they can be investigated here for the EJKs. This is a question of our Constitution versus a foreign court,” said Cayetano.

Dela Rosa pleaded for the help of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. not to allow the transfer of his custody to the international court.

ICC spokesperson Oriane Maillet said in an interview that the ICC only relies on the cooperation of states to implement the arrest warrant that the chamber issues.

“When States have concerns in cooperating with the Court, they may consult the Court in a timely and efficient manner. As Article 119 of the Statute stipulates, ‘any dispute concerning the judicial functions of the Court shall be settled by the decision of the Court,’” Maillet said.

She said a state, despite withdrawing its membership from the Rome Statute, which established the ICC, is obliged to cooperate on cases commended prior to the date of withdrawal.

The Philippines withdrew membership from the Rome Statute in 2019 upon the order of former President Rodrigo Duterte.

Dela Rosa was identified as a co-perpetrator of Duterte, who is currently detained in the crime against humanity during the implementation of drug war.

The ICC Pre-Trial Chamber I alleged Dela Rosa of being involved in a common plan that lasted from November 1, 2011 until March 16, 2019 to execute alleged criminals, particularly those perceived or alleged to be associated with drug use, sale or production.

The chamber cited Dela Rosa’s positions in the national police agency, particularly being the chief of the Davao region police office, the PNP intelligence group and in the Directorate for Human Resource and Doctrine Development.

It also noted Dela Rosa’s role as the chief of the PNP and the director general of the Bureau of Corrections. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)