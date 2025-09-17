Mirasol makes landfall over Aurora; rainy Wednesday in N. Luzon

MANILA – Tropical Depression (TD) Mirasol has made landfall over Casiguran, Aurora, the weather bureau said Wednesday.

The cyclone was located in the vicinity of Casiguran, Aurora as of 4 a.m.

Mirasol packs maximum sustained winds of 55 kph near the center, and gustiness of up to 90 kph.

Strong winds will prevail in areas where Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 is hoisted: Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, the northern and central portions of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dipaculao, Baler, Maria Aurora, San Luis), Apayao, Abra, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, the northern and eastern portions of Benguet (Bakun, Mankayan, Kabayan, Buguias, Kibungan, Atok, Bokod), Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, and Polillo Islands.

The TD is also forecast to bring heavy rainfall in Aurora, Cagayan, Isabela, Quirino, Ifugao, Mountain Province, Kalinga, Apayao, Ilocos Norte, Nueva Vizcaya, and Nueva Ecija.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the southwest monsoon will cause strong to gale-force gusts across the southern portion of Quezon, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Marinduque, Romblon, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Palawan, Panay Island, Guimaras, and Negros Occidental.

PAGASA, meanwhile, said the seaboards of mainland Cagayan; the seaboard of Isabela; the seaboards of Babuyan Islands, Batanes, and Aurora; the northern seaboard of Ilocos Norte will experience moderate to rough seas.

Mariners of motorbancas and similarly-sized vessels are advised to take precautionary measures while venturing to the sea.

Mirasol is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Thursday, PAGASA said. (PNA)