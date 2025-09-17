Mirasol now over Apayao; another storm seen entering PAR soon

SEVERAL areas in Luzon were placed under storm signal number 1 as Tropical Depression Mirasol moved northwestward and was located over Kabugao, Apayao, as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, September 17, 2025.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that as of 4 p.m. Wednesday, the center of Mirasol was spotted in the vicinity of Kabugao, Apayao, with maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour (km/h), gusts of up to 90 km/h, and central pressure of 1002 hPa.

It was moving northwestward at 20 km/h, added Pagasa.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) Number 1 was hoisted over Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, the western and northern portions of Isabela (Santo Tomas, Alicia, San Mateo, Aurora, Santa Maria, Quezon, Ramon, Naguilian, Roxas, Luna, Delfin Albano, City of Cauayan, San Pablo, Ilagan City, City of Santiago, Tumauini, Cabagan, Reina Mercedes, San Manuel, Cabatuan, Quirino, Gamu, San Isidro, Mallig, Cordon, Maconacon, Burgos, Divilacan), the northwestern portion of Quirino (Diffun, Saguday), the northern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Kayapa, Ambaguio, Bayombong, Villaverde, Solano, Quezon, Bagabag, Diadi), Apayao, Abra, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, the northern portion of Benguet (Bakun, Mankayan, Buguias, Kabayan, Atok, Kibungan, Kapangan, Bokod), Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, and the northern portion of La Union (Luna, Bangar, Sudipen, Santol, San Gabriel, Balaoan, Bacnotan, San Juan, City of San Fernando, Bagulin).

Pagasa said Mirasol will likely intensify into a tropical storm over the Luzon Strait and may exit the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) Thursday morning, September 18.

Meanwhile, another tropical depression developed east of southern Luzon outside the PAR.

As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, it was located 1,265 kilometers east of southern Luzon with maximum sustained winds of 45 km/h and gusts of up to 55 km/h, moving west northwest at 10 km/h.

Pagasa said the new system will enter PAR between Wednesday night and Thursday morning, at which point it will be named Nando.

It was projected to intensify over the Philippine Sea and could reach typhoon category by Monday, September 22.

Pagasa said Nando is less likely to directly affect local weather and sea conditions in the next 48 hours, but TCWS 1 may be raised over parts of northern Luzon as early as Saturday, September 20, with heavy rains possible starting Sunday or Monday. (LRM)