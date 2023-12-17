Miru, 2 other firms seen to join 2nd bidding for 2025 AES project

DESPITE being declared ineligible the first time around, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) is optimistic that the joint venture led by Miru Systems Co Ltd will participate in the second round of bidding for its Full Automation System with Transparency Audit/Count (FASTrAC) project.

In an interview Friday, December 15, 2023, Comelec Spokesperson John Rex Laudiangco said they believe that Miru as well as two other companies, namely Pivot International and Dominion Voting Systems, will be joining the second round of bidding for the P18.8 billion contract.

"We know that there will surely be bidders joining come January. We are not worried that no one will participate," said Laudiangco.

"All companies not blacklisted are welcome to join our second bidding cycle," he added.

He said they believe that being declared ineligible will not discourage Miru from joining the second public bidding.

"The only problem they encountered were the two items. The others they submitted, they matched our requirements. We are optimistic they will join the next round," said the poll official.

He also noted how Pivot and Dominion have both expressed interest despite being unable to submit their bids in the 1st round.

"They have shown interest to the point of them having several questions. One of them only sought for more time or by January while the other one is merely asking further clarifications," related Laudiangco.

Late Thursday, the SBAC declared the Joint Venture of Miru Systems Co Ltd, Integrated Computer Systems, St. Timothy Construction Corporation, and Centerpoint Solutions Technologies, Inc. (MIRU-ICS-STCC-CPSTI) as ineligible.

With Miru joint venture being the lone bidder, the SBAC said they are declaring a failure of competitive bidding for the said project.

On Friday, the Comelec-Special Bids and Awards Committee (SBAC) posted its invitation to bid (ITB) for the second bidding of the P18.8 billion project.

The SBAC said the deadline for submission of bids and the opening of bids for the second round is set on January 4. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)