Miru completes production of 110,000 voting machines

THE Joint Venture (JV) led by the South Korean firm, Miru Systems, has completed the manufacture and production of all automated counting machines (ACMs) to be used in the May 2025 national and local polls.

In a statement, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) reported that all 110,620 ACM units have been completely manufactured by Miru in its production plant in South Korea.

"The last unit of ACM to come out of the assembly lines at the Miru production plant in South Korea was manufactured two months earlier than the deadline, which is December this year," said Comelec.

"Miru JV hurdled, well in advance, the final milestone of the Full Automation with Transparency Audit and Count (FASTrAC) project, with the completion of the manufacture of the 110,620 ACMs," it added.

Data provided by the Comelec showed that there are already 78,456 ACM units stored at the agency's warehouse in Biñan, Laguna.

The poll body also said that the remaining 32,164 ACM units are either at the Bureau of Customs in the Philippines for clearing, in transit from South Korea to the Philippines, or are being trucked and loaded in South Korean port.

It said the latest milestone of the Miru JV is consistent with the service provider's performance with regards to the other aspects of the contract.

"Miru JV has consistently completed milestone after milestone ahead of the timelines, not only as to the manufacture and delivery of ACMs but also those of its peripherals," said the Comelec.

To note, Miru has already delivered external batteries, power cords, SD cards, thermal paper, smartcards for the Electoral Board, and other election paraphernalia.

Miru has also delivered all servers, printers, and laptops for the consolidation and canvassing of votes; the modems/USB kits for transmission of votes; as well as the headsets for use of persons of disability voters. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)