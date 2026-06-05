Missing ‘sabungeros’ cases transferred to QC courts

MANILA – The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Thursday said the criminal cases involving the personalities implicated in the so-called missing “sabungeros” (cockfighting enthusiasts) have been transferred to Quezon City courts.

“Pursuant to a resolution of the Supreme Court (SC) En Banc, the venue of the three cases for kidnapping with homicide and kidnapping and serious illegal detention involving Atong Ang and others has been transferred from the Regional Trial Courts of Sta. Cruz, Laguna; San Pablo City, Laguna; and Lipa City, Batangas, to the Regional Trial Court of Quezon City,” DOJ spokesperson Polo Martinez said in a message to reporters.

He said the transfer was granted upon motion of the panel of prosecutors, “in view of security considerations and the sensitive nature of the cases.”

Martinez said the SC resolution ordering the transfer was approved on Feb. 5, 2026 and the three cases were raffled to three separate branches of the Quezon City Regional Trial Court (RTC).

“Accordingly, each branch issued its respective notice to the parties on different dates between April and May, based on its own schedule,” he said.

Last week, five families pursuing cases involving missing individuals lodged a complaint for obstruction of justice against a lawyer for businessman Charlie “Atong” Ang and three others over alleged attempts to bribe witnesses, which led them to switch sides in the case.

Charlene Lasco filed a complaint with the DOJ against Ang’s lawyer, Caroline Cruz, and three others, whom she alleged were in connivance with one another to turn other families against the accused.

The bodies of the missing sabungeros, according to a whistleblower, were dumped at Taal Lake in Batangas province. (PNA)