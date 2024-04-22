Mixed fuel price adjustment for April 23, 2024

PRICES of diesel and kerosene will go down on Tuesday, April 21, 2024, while there will be a slight increase in the cost of gasoline.

In their respective advisories, Pilipinas Shell, Seaoil, Cleanfuel, PetroGazz and Caltex said there will be a P.95 per liter decrease in the price of diesel and P1.10 per liter on kerosene.

Pump prices for gasoline will increase by P.55 per liter.

Cleanfuel will implement the mixed price adjustment at 12:01 a.m. while the three other companies will have it effective starting 6 a.m.

Data from the Department of Energy showed that as of April 16, 2024, the year-to-date net adjustments stood at a net increase of P9.70 per liter for gasoline, P7 per liter for diesel, and P2.25 per liter for kerosene. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)