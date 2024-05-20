Mixed fuel price adjustment for May 21, 2024

PUMP prices of petroleum products will undergo another adjustment on Tuesday, May 21, 2024.

In their respective advisories, Pilipinas Shell, Clean Fuel, Seaoil, PetroGazz, Caltex, Jetti and PTT said there will be a P.10 per liter price decrease for gasoline, while the cost of diesel per liter will go up by P.25.

Price of kerosene will also go up by P.30.

Clean Fuel will implement the price movement by 4:01 p.m. while all the other petroleum firms will have it effective starting 6 a.m. of Tuesday, May 20. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)