Mixed fuel price adjustments set today

Fuel prices will move in different directions this Tuesday due to recent developments in the international market.

In an advisory on Monday, Seaoil announced that it will increase the price of gasoline by PHP0.20 per liter, while reducing the prices of diesel by PHP2.90 per liter and kerosene by PHP3.20 per liter, effective 6 a.m.

The increase in gasoline prices reverses last week’s PHP0.20-per-liter rollback.

Diesel and kerosene prices also saw a shift in direction, following last week’s increases of PHP0.60 per liter and PHP1.30 per liter, respectively.

Last week, an official of another oil firm projected a rollback of up to P3.20 per liter in diesel prices and up to a PHP0.10 percent hike in gasoline prices, citing the correction of crude oil prices in the international market, partly on hopes for a ceasefire in the Russian-Ukraine war. (PNA)