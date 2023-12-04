Mixed oil price adjustments for December 5, 2023

THERE will be a minimal price decrease for diesel on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, while the cost of gasoline will go up.

In their respective advisories, Pilipinas Shell, Jetti, Seaoil, PetroGazz and Cleanfuel said there will be a P.30 per liter price rollback for diesel and P.20 per liter on kerosene, while the cost of gasoline will go up by P.30 per liter.

Cleanfuel will implement the rollback at 12:01 a.m. December 5, while Pilipinas Shell, Jetti, Seaoil and PetroGazz will have it effective at 6 a.m. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)