Mixed oil price change on November 5

THERE will be another price increase for diesel, while pump prices for gasoline will barely decrease on Tuesday, November 5, 2024.

In their respective advisories, Pilipinas Shell, Seaoil, PetroGazz, Cleanfuel, and Caltex said there will be a P0.75 per liter price increase for diesel and P0.50 per liter on kerosene, while gasoline will have a price cut of P.10 per liter.

The firms will implement the price adjustment at 6 a.m. except for Cleanfuel, which scheduled the change at 4:01 p.m. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)