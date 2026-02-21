MMDA completes safety walkthrough for 'Trillion Peso March'

MANILA – Officials of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) led a walkthrough of the People Power Monument in Quezon City on Friday to ensure unhampered vehicular flow, peace, and order during the planned “Trillion Peso Movement March.”

During the event, MMDA General Manager, Undersecretary Nicolas Torre III, said the walk-through is part of the agency’s standard operating procedure for mass gatherings to ensure the safety of participants and the general public while keeping major roads passable.

“Our priority is to ensure that the participants of this activity and the general public are safe while making sure that our major roads are passable. We respect the right of citizens to assemble peacefully, and we are committed to providing the necessary support to maintain order,” Torre said.

As part of the walkthrough, the MMDA inspected the venue and determined the entry and exit points, emergency access lanes, and alternate routes to cushion the event’s effect on traffic.

“The MMDA continuously reaffirms its commitment to coordinating closely with Quezon City local government, law enforcement agencies, and event organizers to ensure that public gatherings are conducted safely and responsibly,” Torre said.

The Trillion Peso Movement March Part 3 is set to take place at the EDSA Shrine on Feb. 25, when the 40th anniversary of the EDSA People Power Revolution will also be commemorated.

The day-long event will start with a prayer at 7 a.m., after which participants will proceed to the People Power Monument for the afternoon activities and programs.

To ensure a smooth flow of traffic around the area, the MMDA will deploy traffic enforcers at key choke points and establish rerouting schemes for both private and public utility vehicles.

Emergency lanes will be marked and kept unobstructed to allow for immediate medical or law enforcement response if necessary.

The government will also dispatch equipment such as ambulances, tow trucks, dump trucks, portalets, plastic cones and barriers, mobile patrol units, and motorcycle units, among others, in designated areas.

Motorists are advised to expect slightly heavier traffic due to the anticipated influx of an estimated 30,000 participants and their vehicles.

The MMDA also assured that no road closures will be implemented along EDSA, which has been declared a “No Rally Zone.” (PNA)