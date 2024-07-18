MMDA defends 'buwis-buhay' Edsa busway PWD ramp

THE Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) drew flak over the construction of a "buwis-buhay (life-threatening)" ramp at the EDSA busway in Quezon City, which aims to aid persons with disabilities (PWDs), especially those using wheelchairs.

The MMDA defended the now-viral ramp at the new EDSA Philam Busway Station, which was riddled with criticisms for being too steep.

Some netizens likened it to a water slide.

Architectural experts said the ramp has an incline of 14.15 degrees, significantly steeper than the ideal 4.8-degree angle mandated by the implementing rules and regulations of the Accessibility Law.

“Ukol sa viral photo ng rampa sa Edsa-Philam station ng Busway station sa Quezon City, nais namin ipabatid na mayroong height restriction ang MRT na sinunod ng MMDA, kaya hindi naging posible na ipantay ang elevator sa footbridge,” the MMDA said in a statement.

(Regarding the viral photo of the ramp at the Edsa-Philam station of the Busway in Quezon City, we want to inform you that the MMDA followed the height restriction of the MRT, which is why it was not possible to align the elevator with the footbridge.)

“Hindi ito perpektong disenyo lalo na sa mga naka-wheelchair, pero malaking tulong pa rin ito para sa mga senior citizens, buntis at ibang PWDs sa halip na umakyat gamit ang hagdan,” he added.

(It is not a perfect design, especially for those in wheelchairs, but it is still a great help for senior citizens, pregnant women, and other PWDs instead of using the stairs.)

The agency said it will assign MMDA personnel to help PWDs use the ramp.

“Kumpara sa nag-viral na photo, hindi ito masyadong matarik kung lalakaran. Inilagay ang rampa dahil sa limitadong espasyo at kung wala ito ay hindi maiilagay ang elevator sa istruktura para sa convenience ng mga commuters na sumasakay sa busway station,” the MMDA said.

(Compared to the viral photo, it is not as steep when walked on. The ramp was placed due to limited space, and without it, the elevator could not be installed in the structure for the convenience of commuters using the busway station.)

In a statement, Senator Grace Poe, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Public Services, expressed disappointment over the newly constructed ramp, noting that millions of taxpayers' money were spent only to endanger safety and lives.

“Sa halip na makatulong sa ating mga PWD na sumasakay sa bus, magiging buwis-buhay pa ang paggamit ng ramp na ito ng MMDA sa Edsa busway,” Poe, who used to head the Senate’s panel on public services, said.

(Instead of helping our PWDs who take the bus, using this MMDA ramp on the Edsa busway will be life-threatening.)

Poe said the facility should immediately be fixed before an accident occurs. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)