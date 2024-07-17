MMFF is back, reveals first batch of films

IN CELEBRATION of its 50th anniversary, the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) announced on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, the first batch of official film entries set to be screened this coming Christmas day.

The following movies include Jun Robles Lana’s “And the breadwinner is…” top billed by Vice Ganda, Eugene Domingo, Maris Racal, and Gina Paralejo, and “The Kingdom” led by Vic Sotto and Piolo Pascual.

Other entries include “Green Bones” starring Sofia Pablo and Dennis Trillo; “Strange Frequencies: Haunted Hospital” led by Jane De Leon and Enrique Gil; and “Himala: Isang Musikal” starring Aicelle Santos and Butuin Escalante.

Another batch of five additional entries is scheduled to be revealed soon.

The festival will run from December 25, 2024 until January 7, 2025. (Jerry Yubal, VSU intern)