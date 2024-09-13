Monsoon, trough of storm to dampen PH

MANILA – The southwest monsoon (habagat) and the trough of Severe Tropical Storm Bebinca will bring rain showers over the entire country Friday, the weather bureau said.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Bebinca, which is outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), was last tracked 1,605 kilometers east of extreme Northern Luzon and is forecast to enter PAR in the afternoon or evening.

Bebinca's trough will bring scattered rains and thunderstorms across Luzon.

The tropical cyclone will remain far from the landmass and is likely to exit PAR by Saturday, PAGASA said.

In its 5 a.m. weather advisory, PAGASA said the habagat will bring rains heavy to intense rains in Mimaropa, Western Visayas, Sorsogon, Masbate and Negros Occidental.

It will also cause scattered to widespread rains and thunderstorms in Bicol Region, the southern portion of Quezon, Batangas, and the rest of the Visayas and scattered rains and thunderstorms in Mindanao.

Those areas could experience flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains, according to PAGASA.

Strong winds and rough seas will prevail across the eastern sections of the Visayas and Mindanao, while moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas are likely in Palawan and the rest of the Visayas and Mindanao.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas, PAGASA said. (PNA)