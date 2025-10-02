More areas under Signal No. 1 as Paolo intensifies into tropical storm

MANILA – More areas were placed under wind signal No. 1 as tropical cyclone Paolo intensified into a tropical storm, the weather bureau said in its 5 a.m. bulletin on Thursday.

The cyclone packs maximum sustained winds of 65 kiliometers per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness of up to 80 kph.

It was last tracked at 705 kms. east of Infanta, Quezon.

Signal No. 1 is hoisted in Mainland Cagayan, Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Apayao, Abra, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Benguet, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, the northern portion of Zambales (Palauig, Masinloc, Candelaria, Santa Cruz), Tarlac, Nueva Ecija, Aurora, the northern portion of Bulacan (Doña Remedios Trinidad, San Miguel, San Ildefonso), the northern portion of Pampanga (Magalang, Arayat, Candaba, Mabalacat City), the northern portion of Quezon (General Nakar) including Polillo Islands, and the northern portion of Catanduanes (Pandan, Bagamanoc, Panganiban, Viga)

Meanwhile, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said there is a moderate risk of life-threatening storm surge with peak heights reaching 1 to 2 meters within 36 hours over the low-lying or exposed coastal localities of Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora, Quezon, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, and Catanduanes.

Paolo could possibly reach the severe tropical storm category and make landfall over Isabela or northern Aurora on Friday.

PAGASA forecast Paolo to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Saturday. (PNA)