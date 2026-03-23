More cash aid for PUV drivers outside NCR planned post-Holy Week

MANILA – The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) will expand the distribution of cash relief assistance to public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers outside the National Capital Region (NCR) after Holy Week to cushion the impact of the oil price hikes on their livelihood.

Assistant Secretary Irene Dumlao said the DSWD is preparing for the next phase of implementation while continuing ongoing payouts in the NCR.

“Ang target po natin ay makapag-umpisa tayo right after Holy Week. Sa ngayon, hindi pa natin nakikita ang kabuuang bilang ng mga drivers sa iba’t ibang panig ng ating bansa (Our target is to start right after Holy Week. Right now, we have not yet seen the total number of drivers in different parts of our country),” the DSWD spokesperson said in a news release Sunday.

"Once we have that data, we can start plotting kung ilang araw ang kakailanganin (how many days will be needed) to complete the distribution.”

Following the initial cash aid distribution of PHP5,000 to tricycle drivers last week, the DSWD will continue its payouts for other PUV drivers starting March 24.

A total of 27,635 transport network vehicle service drivers are scheduled to receive assistance on Tuesday, followed by more than 21,700 public utility jeepney drivers on Wednesday.

Delivery riders, estimated at 137,700, will receive their cash assistance on March 26 and 27, while approximately 27,600 motorcycle taxi drivers are set for payout on March 28.

“Ang gusto po ng Pangulong (Ferdinand R.) Marcos Jr., ay matulungan lahat ng ating drivers na may suliraning kinakaharap bunsod ng pagtaas ng presyo ng petrolyo (President Marcos Jr. wants to help all our drivers who are facing problems due to the increase in the price of petroleum),” she added.

To ensure a fast and systematic payout, the DSWD enforces strict verification measures, including requiring the physical presence of beneficiaries and validating their identities to avoid duplication and discrepancies in the list.

Other sectors are being assisted by partner agencies, with taxi drivers covered by the Department of Transportation, and farmers and fisherfolk supported by the Department of Agriculture.

Meanwhile, the DSWD urged drivers to coordinate with their local government units and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board to ensure they are included in the official list of beneficiaries.

Drivers are also reminded to follow their designated schedules and bring a valid driver’s license along with a photocopy when claiming their cash assistance. (PR)