More charges recommended vs. respondents in student-athletes' deaths

MANILA – The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) has recommended additional criminal charges against former Ateneo Blue Eagles head coach Tab Baldwin and other individuals involved in a team-building activity in Aurora province that resulted in the death of student-athletes Rene Baterbonia and Divine Adili.

On Wednesday, the CIDG said it has referred charges of homicide and reckless imprudence resulting in homicide charges against Baldwin and others before the Department of Justice (DOJ) for build-up and evaluation.

CIDG Director, Maj. Gen. Robert Alexander Morico, said in a statement that this is aside from the case of violation of Republic Act 11053, or the Anti-Hazing Act of 2018.

He said all the details of the investigation were fully explained to the family of Baterbonia during a meeting at the CIDG headquarters at Camp Crame on Tuesday.

Morico personally met Baterbonia’s parents. Rene Sr. and Rovelyn, and their eldest son Ruveyan, who were accompanied by their two female legal counsels.

“The purpose of the meeting are two things: one, to inform them of the result of our investigation because they have the right to know,” he said. “Second is to assure them that in all stages ng (of) prosecution, if this one goes to trial, the CIDG will be there to continuously follow up this case.”

The Baterbonia family, meanwhile, expressed their gratitude to the PNP and CIDG for the investigation.

Baterbonia and Adili drowned during a team-building activity in Dipaculao, Aurora, on June 8.

"The Department of Justice is already conducting an investigation, and the CIDG will work closely with the prosecutors," Morico said.

Aside from Baldwin, those recommended to be charged were strength and conditioning coaches Grant Dearns and Caesar Vincent Elumba; assistant coaches Dean Caesar Castaño, Sandro Nicholas Soriano, and Reynaldo Jacinto Jr.; student managers Paolo Manuel Adevoso and Andrew Lorenzo Salud; physical therapist John Eric Rueca; and utility workers/ball boys Aris Pronce and Joel Rapa.

Morico said the CIDG conducted an "exhaustive investigation" and expressed confidence that they have an "airtight" case against the respondents. (PNA)