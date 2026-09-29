More leptospirosis cases seen in 2026

THE Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday, September 29, 2026, reported that there are more leptospirosis cases being recorded this year compared to a year ago.

In its latest report, the DOH noted that the leptospirosis cases recorded in 2026 so far are nearly 50 percent higher than last year.

"There are a total of 11,965 leptospirosis cases that have been reported," said the DOH.

"This is 46 percent higher than the 8,189 cases reported in the same time period in 2025," it added.

Despite this, the health department said leptospirosis cases have started to plateau following a recent surge in numbers caused by weeks of torrential rains and massive flooding.

It reported a one percent drop in cases from 3,330 cases (August 13 to August 26) to 3,284 cases (August 27 to September 9).

"Recent short-term monitoring indicates a plateau of leptospirosis case trend," said the DOH.

"Despite possible reporting delays, the observed decline in cases may signal that the current surge is easing," it added.

The DOH, then, advised the public to immediately seek medical advice upon any exposure to floodwaters, with or without symptoms of leptospirosis.

"Cases must be identified as early as possible and treatment must be initiated even without the laboratory confirmation when leptospirosis is clinically suspected because delays can rapidly lead to complications, including death," said the DOH. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)