More Luzon areas under wind signal 1; Leon further intensifies

MORE areas in Luzon have been placed under a wind signal as Severe Tropical Storm Leon further intensified while moving west northwestward Monday afternoon, October 28, 2024.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that Leon further intensified over the Philippine Sea.

As of 4 p.m. Monday, the center of the severe tropical storm was spotted at 725 kilometers east of Echague, Isabela with maximum sustained winds of 100 kilometers per hour (km/h), gusts of up to 125 km/h, and central pressure of 980 hPa.

Pagasa said strong to storm-force winds may extend outwards up to 620 kilometers from Leon’s center.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) Number 1 was hoisted over Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Apayao, Kalinga, Abra, Mountain Province, Ifugao, the northern portion of Benguet (Bakun, Kibungan, Atok, Bokod, Mankayan, Buguias, Kabayan), Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Aurora, the northern portion of Quezon including Polillo Islands (General Nakar, Infanta, Real), Camarines Norte, the eastern portion of Camarines Sur (Tinambac, Siruma, Goa, Lagonoy, San Jose, Garchitorena, Caramoan, Presentacion, Tigaon, Calabanga, Saglay), Catanduanes, the eastern portion of Albay (Rapu-Rapu, Bacacay, City of Tabaco, Tiwi, Malilipot, Malinao, Santo Domingo, Manito), and the northeastern portion of Sorsogon (Prieto Diaz, City of Sorsogon, Gubat).

Pagasa said that minimal to minor impacts from strong winds are possible within any of these areas under TCWS 1.

“The highest wind signal which may be hoisted during the occurrence of Leon is Wind Signal No. 3 or 4, especially in extreme northern Luzon. The hoisting of Wind Signal No. 5 is also not ruled out,” said Pagasa.

It also said that the wind flow coming toward the circulation of Leon will bring gusty conditions (strong to gale-force) over the following localities (especially in coastal and upland areas exposed to winds) outside Wind Signal areas:

* October 28: Visayas and most of Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol Region, Northern Mindanao, and Caraga Region.

• October 29: Zambales, Bataan, Aurora, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol Region, Visayas, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, and Camiguin.

• October 30: Zambales, Bataan, Aurora, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol Region, Dinagat Islands, and most of Visayas and Central Luzon.

Pagasa said that Leon was forecast to move west northwestward Monday through Tuesday morning (October 29), then turn northwestward until it makes landfall along the eastern coast of Taiwan on Thursday afternoon or evening (October 31).

After crossing the landmass of Taiwan, Leon will then turn to the northeast toward the East China Sea and exit the Philippine area of responsibility on Friday morning or afternoon, said Pagasa.

“There is an increasing possibility of further westward shift in the track forecast of Leon but within the limits of the forecast confidence cone. As such, a landfall or close approach scenario on Batanes is not ruled out,” it added. (LMY)