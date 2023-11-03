More Pinoys expected to cross Gaza-Egpyt border ‘within a few days’

THE Philippine authorities are confident that Filipinos in war-torn Gaza City will be able to cross the Rafah Crossing going to Egypt “within a few days.”

In a television interview, Department of Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega said only 500 to 600 persons were allowed to cross the Rafah Crossing daily amid the imposition of strict screening, which aims to prevent spillover.

“Hindi ko masasabi kung kailan, but we are hopeful, we are confident within a few days. Hindi tayo tatagal ng dalawang linggo doon o 10 araw, makakalusot din ang ating mga kababayan,” he said.

(I can't say when, but we are hopeful, we are confident within a few days. We will not last two weeks there or 10 days, our countrymen will also get through.)

“Nakikiusap tayo nang husto sa kanila (Egypt and Israel) dahil mayroon tayong mga diplomatic representations with them,” he added, citing the Philippines’ close ties with the two countries.

(We are pleading with them (Egypt and Israel) because we have diplomatic representations with them.)

Earlier, two Filipino doctors, who were volunteers for the international humanitarian aid group Doctors Without Borders, crossed the Rafah border.

De Vega said 134 Filipinos, which include their children and Palestinian spouses, are still in Gaza City.

He said their names were submitted to the government of Egypt to allow them to pass through.

The DFA earlier raised its crisis warning in Gaza to Alert Level 4, making the evacuation of Filipinos there mandatory, amid the ongoing Hamas-Israel conflict.

The attack, staged by the Hamas group, started on October 7.

The Israel government said 300 soldiers and 1,100 civilians, including four Filipinos have been killed amid the attack.

The terrorist group was also holding 200 hostages. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)