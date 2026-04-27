More signatures eyed for Senate flood control probe report

MANILA – Efforts are ongoing to gather more signatures for the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee report on the alleged flood control anomalies, with Senator Risa Hontiveros saying Monday that the findings must be made public amid strong interest in the investigation.

“Patuloy po naming ifa-follow up… para maiulat na po ito sa ating mga kababayan… kailangan at dapat nilang malaman ang buong katotohanan (We will continue to follow this up so it can be reported to our fellow Filipinos… they need and deserve to know the full truth),” Hontiveros said in a radio interview.

She said six senators have so far signed the report, leaving three more signatures needed before it can be formally sponsored on the Senate plenary.

“Well kulang na lang, hindi na kulang na kulang kasi yung [original] naming apat na pumirma, nadagdagan na po ng dalawa. Anim na po kami, tatlo na lang ang kailangan para ma-sponsor na po ito sa floor (We are no longer far from the required number. From the original four signatories, two more have been added. We are now six, and we only need three more for it to be sponsored on the floor),” she added.

Amid the delay, Senate President Pro Tempore and Blue Ribbon Committee chair Panfilo Lacson said he is preparing a chairman’s progress report to move the investigation forward despite the lack of signatures.

Lacson said the report will contain the findings of the partial committee report, along with evidence gathered from at least eight hearings, and may be used to support case buildup by the Department of Justice and the Office of the Ombudsman.

“We have drafted a Chairman's Progress Report. I cannot report out the partial committee report on the Senate floor due to the lack of needed signatures,” Lacson said.

He added that rendering the chairman’s progress report would allow the committee to resume hearings and make the findings part of public record, even before formal plenary action.

Lacson also said the panel may reinvite former House speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez for the next hearing, possibly for a face-off with former lawmaker Elizaldy Co and former soldiers who allegedly delivered kickbacks tied to flood control projects.

Hontiveros said the possible return of Co to the country could help complete the panel’s findings.

“Ay, malaking piyesa ang maidadadag niya sa binubuong puzzle… sana ay ilahad na niya… ang buo, kumpleto at totoong nalalaman niya (He would be a significant piece in completing the puzzle… we hope he will disclose the full and truthful information he knows),” she said. (PNA)